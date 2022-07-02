3rd Cavalry Regiment proves their mettle at III Corps Best Squad Competition

FORT HOOD, TX — Ten squads competed in this year’s III Corps Best Squad Competition and two stationed at Fort Hood took 1st and 3rd place.

Soldiers were tested on everything from battlefield medicine and enemy engagement.

”Medical tasks and chemical tasks. We had a communications lane as well and a weapons patrolling lane. In addition to that, there was a rifle and pistol qualification,” said SGT Joshua Macias, NCO with 3rd Cavalry Regiment’s 2nd Squadron. “As well as a 12-mile ruck march and a board.”

All tasks were kept secret until the competition began.

”I think this is a great competition where the soldiers don’t know what's happening until it’s going to happen and that highlights their ability to react and overcome adversity,” said CSM Christian Requejo, Command Seargent Major of Sabre Squadron in 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

Not knowing what they were in for meant months of intense training.

”We have physical training in the morning for PT time. We have a second training inf the morning for endurance,” said PFC Casado Andres, Private First Class with 3rd Cavalry Regiment’s 2nd Squadron. “After we have a break for lunch, we come back and work into the late evenings.”

The 3rd Cavalry Regiment’s 2nd Squadron placed third in the competition, but their very own Seargent Joshua Macias was name Non-Commissioned Officer of the year.

”To see them gel together and really come through and to see Seargent Macias be selected as the #rd Armored Corps NCO of the year, it couldn’t happen to a better NCO,” said CSM Requejo.

In true army fashion, the third-place team isn’t mad that someone else came out on top.

”Everyone out there was putting in work just like we were. So, if they came out on top, for me personally, I was happy for them,” said SGT Macias.