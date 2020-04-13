Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
25 News presents new newscast at 3:30 p.m.
Posted at 2:47 PM, Apr 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-13 15:47:40-04
25 News will be airing a special 3:30 p.m. broadcast every weekday during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This decision ensures that we can provide local news updates as well as provide live broadcasts of the presidential updates.
For fans of "Hot Bench," we will be moving the show to 2 p.m., so you can still watch it, just at a new time.
