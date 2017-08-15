Activist group, Kerry Bradley's family asks Waco City Council for independent investigation

The family of Kerry Bradley continues their push to find out more about what happened when Waco Police shot and killed the 37-year-old two weeks ago.

Family members and members of two activist groups out of Dallas chanted "until we get justice, we will say his name, Kerry Bradley" before the Waco City Council at their meeting tonight.

Officers from the Waco Police Department's drug enforcement unit and SWAT shot and killed Bradley on August first after they say he ran over Officer William Graeber with an SUV. Officers were trying to serve a search warrant on Bradley at the time.

Bradley's family doesn't believe the police department's account of the events, and they're asking the city council for an independent investigation.

"We are waiting for them to answer, but guess what, we will take action towards this city if they fail to give us justice in a timely manner," Dominique Alexander of the Next Generation Action Network said.

The Texas Rangers are looking into the officer-involved shooting.

City council members left the meeting before making comments on the possibility of an independent investigation. So far, the Waco Police Department and the City of Waco have not replied to requests for comments either.

Also on KXXV:

+ Family lays Kerry Bradley to rest

+ Family of suspect accused of running over officer demand outside agency to investigate

+ Family of Kerry Bradley speak out, seek answers

+ Officer who was pinned under a vehicle after serving a search warrant identified

+ Search warrant obtained for suspected heroin dealer involved in attack on officer

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved