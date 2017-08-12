Family lays Kerry Bradley to rest

The family of the man who ran over a Waco Police officer laid him to rest today.

Friends and loved ones of Kerry Bradley gathered at Carver Park Baptist Church for his funeral. Bradley was shot to death by police on Aug. 1.

Officers said he pinned officer William Graeber with his SUV while being served a search warrant. Police said Bradley was a drug dealer.

However, at his memorial service, Bradley's family said they’ll remember him as a caring family man.

The family also said they are seeking answers about his death. They said they plan to make their voices heard at the Waco City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Waco Police said they're investigating the incident.

