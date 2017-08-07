Family of Kerry Bradley speak out, seek answers

The family of Kerry Bradley met for prayer and a peaceful protest at a public park in Waco Sunday.

They held signs to express their sorrow while demanding answers about their loved one's death. They also said they want to clear up the misconception's reported about Kerry's character as a person.

Family describes Bradley as a good man, a loving father and a friend who cared for his loved ones. Kerry's wife, Brittany Bradley, said Bradley wouldn't hurt a fly. She wants to know what led to the shooting.

"This boy lost his life for nothing," Bradley said. " I need some answers. We're hurt and we want to know what's going on."

Waco police said that they were serving the search warrant when the incident happened on Tuesday. They were working with the drug enforcement unit and the SWAT team.

During the incident, Officer William Graeber began to approach the vehicle with the suspect, Kerry Bradley in it. Bradley then accelerated and pinned Graeber under the vehicle. Officers shot at Bradley, who would later die from his wounds.

With the goal of finding out what happened the day Bradley was killed by Waco Police, the family and friends of Bradley said they will be making their voices heard at the McLennan County Courthouse Monday morning at 9 a.m.

