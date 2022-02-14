Zoom, Kroger, TikTok: 3 class-action lawsuits you may want to know about

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV) — People who have used Zoom or TikTok within the last year may qualify for part of the nearly $200 million that the companies are paying out in various settlements.

ZOOM SETTLEMENT

So-called "Zoom bombers" are part of a lawsuit settlement involving the video-conference company.

"Class action lawyers are saying Zoom didn't do a good enough job protecting you and your kids from seeing things they shouldn't have seen," said Scott Hardy, who works with TopClassActions.com, a website that shares various class-action lawsuits.

He said the lawsuit also involves allegations that Zoom shared users' information without their consent.

The $85 million settlement means if you used Zoom between March 30, 2016, and July 30, 2021, you could get up to $25. The business claims no wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

The deadline to file a claim is March 5, 2022. Learn more about this class action settlement.

KROGER DATA BREACH

Kroger suffered a data breach and, as a result, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the grocery chain.

"They actually had things like your Social Security number, and other personal data," said Scott Hardy, of TopClassActions.com.

Those who used the grocery's money services or pharmacy, as well as its own employees, were apparently affected. Lost info could include birth dates, insurance information, and medical information.

If you can prove the data breach caused you harm after Dec. 16, 2020, you could receive up to $5,000 in damages. However, most claims would likely get up to $91.

As part of the settlement, Kroger does not admit to wrongdoing. The deadline to file a complaint is March 10, 2022.

Learn more about this settlement.

TIKTOK LAWSUIT

While everyone was showing off their dancing skills and baking talents, could TikTok have also been collecting and using people's personal information without their consent?

That's the allegation in a class-action lawsuit filed against the social media company.

"Could be information about you where you are, when you record videos, and sharing that with marketers or other data buyers," Hardy said.

It's a $92 million dollar settlement.

If you used the TikTok app before October 1, 2021, you might qualify for part of it. The exact amount claimants may get depends on how many claims are filed.

As usual, the company claims to wrongdoing in the settlement. The deadline to file a claim is March 1, 2022.

Learn more about this settlement.

This story was originally reported by Joe Ducey on abc15.com.