Yup...More 100s

ENTER DATELINE — The weather is staying hot. There isn't much relief in sight the way it looks right now. We just have to grin and bear this pattern until it eventually breaks. And like I said, it could be a while. Tonight will be warm with lows near 80°. There could be an isolated storm Friday, but most of the activity will likely be outside of Central Texas. Highs once again will be in the 102-104° range.

The weekend will bring more heat. Highs Saturday and Sunday will range from 103-105°. There could be a few clouds around, but that is the only relief we are likely to see.

Next week...more heat! Triple digits highs will likely continue. There could be a slight chance of a storm or two by the end of next week, but that is iffy this far out.