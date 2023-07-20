Watch Now
Yes, More Heat On The Way

100s Continue
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 16:02:12-04

25 WEATHER — More heat is on the way as we round out the workweek. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 70s with highs Friday in the 101-104° range across the area. The humidity will make it feel a touch hotter, so make sure you are staying cool and hydrated!

The weekend will bring a wind shift by Saturday. As winds shift to the north, we may see highs closer to 100°, but it will still be plenty hot. A couple of isolated storms are possible with the weak front moving through Central Texas. Temperatures will warm back closer to 102° Sunday as the front washes out across Texas.

It stays hot next week! Highs are expected to be in the triple digits all week.

