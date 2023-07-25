Yes, it's still hot

25 WEATHER — The heat continues across Central Texas, and that won't change anytime soon. Highs will be in the 100-105° range through the weekend. Lows at night will fall into the mid and upper 70s. Make sure you are staying cool and hydrated!

Next week doesn't bring much of a change. We are still expecting highs to get into the 100s pretty much each day. We may start to see more clouds by the middle to end of next week with increasing moisture levels. Will it be enough to see a few isolated storms? We will have to wait and see, but some models are hinting that we may see that happen.