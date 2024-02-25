Yes, it really will be that warm tomorrow

25 WEATHER — We climbed into the 80s today and that's just the beginning of a small heat wave for our area. As we get into tomorrow morning, there may be some fog along our eastern counties, but that won't stick around too long. We'll get a good amount of sun as Monday goes along, and air characterized by very low humidity will advance up to I-35. As that happens, we'll see a southwest wind at 15 mph. This will lead to an exceptionally warm day.

In other words, highs will be in the upper-80s along I-35, and we'll likely see some 90s in our western counties. The record high for Waco on February 26 is 90°, so I don't think a record will be broken but it will be close. There will also be some elevated fire danger to the west of I-35 tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to be in the low-80s on Tuesday, but a cold front slides through on Wednesday morning, bringing an end to the heat. We'll start out in the 60s on Wednesday and get cooler through the day.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather