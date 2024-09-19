Yeah... still hot out there

25 WEATHER — Fall officially begins Sunday morning, but we are going with summer weather full speed ahead! Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Friday through Sunday. There will be some afternoon clouds to shield the sun from time to time, but no rain will fall from those clouds. Enjoy the pool weather while we have it I guess.

A weak fall cold front is slated to arrive early next week. Right now it appears it will get here sometime during the day Monday. A few isolated storms look possible with highs cooling into the upper 80s to near 90°. Tuesday and Wednesday, we will hold temperatures close to that with a few isolated storms each afternoon. It may warm back into the mid 90s by late next week.