Wonderful Wednesday Weather

CENTRAL TEXAS — If it seems like I'm writing the same thing every morning, it's because I am. We are stuck in a very quiet weather pattern here in Central Texas that will continue through the work week. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s in the afternoons with mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain light.

Heading into the weekend, a weak cold front will move through. This will mainly just reinforce the drier air and knock a couple degrees off the afternoon highs. Don't anticipate much different than what we have already seen.

Humidity increases towards the middle of next week. A disturbance in the Rockies could shove some moisture over West Texas our way by the end of the week. That could lead to small rain chances and may send a stronger front our way. The jury is still out, so stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather