Wonderful Wednesday on Tap

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following the active weather days lately, it will be nice to have a quiet day today in Central Texas. Winds won't be an issue as they will only be blowing out of the south around 5-15mph. Plenty of sunshine will be around with dry air making for a very pleasant feel as we only climb into the upper 70s. Another chilly night is in store with lows dropping into the 40s.

South winds pick up Thursday in advance of our next storm system. That will bring the humidity up Thursday. By the evening, some showers will be possible with stronger storms building over West Texas. That complex of storms will likely work into our area during the morning hours on Friday. There is still some uncertainty, but the way things look right now, there could be the potential for some of these to be strong and to produce heavy rainfall. Some models are throwing out 2-3 inch rainfall totals which would be great for our drought-stricken ground!

Behind this storm system, a cool weekend is on the way with highs in the 60s and 70s. There are signs we will see a big warm-up heading into next week which could push temperatures into the mid to upper 80s!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather