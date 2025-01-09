Winter weather possible in Central Texas Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — A wintry mix of sleet, snow, and rain will be possible across parts of Central Texas today. While Waco-Temple-Killeen will not see icy roads, some spots to the northwest could.

THE BREAKDOWN:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect.

Sleet and rain mix possible today in Central Texas.

Switch-over to snow possible later tonight.

Waco-Temple-Killeen shouldn't see icy roads, but northwest counties may.

Good morning! Today is the day we have been focusing on over the last week as wintry weather will be possible in Central Texas. A rain/sleet mix is expected to develop this morning into the day. Most of this will be a cold rain, but sleet will mix in at times. One thing that has been working in our favor is temperatures have warmed overnight and are in the upper 30s. Once the precipitation starts, I expect them to fall, but should still remain above freezing in Waco-Temple-Killeen. Some areas to the northwest may flirt with the freezing point, and this is where a few bridges could develop icy spots. Temperatures will be in the 30s all day.

Later tonight, a brief switch-over to snow will be possible. The sooner that happens, the better your chance for any accumulations. A dusting will be possible north of highway 79, with accumulations up to 2 inches possible for our northwestern counties. As temperatures rise above freezing Friday, anything should melt. Temperatures will warm into the weekend, with 50s possible!

Have a great day and stay safe! We will keep you advised.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather