Winter Weather Advisory through Thursday in Central Texas

25 FORECAST — There is no doubt it's cold across the area! Most folks along and west of I-35 spent most of Wednesday in the 20s, with 30s east of I-35. We have seen some patchy freezing drizzle from time to time, but everything has been pretty light to the point. We are expecting more precipitation to develop around midnight and last through early Thursday afternoon.

TONIGHT: We should see a gradual increase in areas of light freezing rain/drizzle. Since we spent most of the day Wednesday below freezing, it won't take long to develop a glaze of ice where precipitation occurs. This could lead to hazardous driving conditions by Thursday morning. Temperatures will hang out in the 20s and low 30s.

THURSDAY: Light freezing rain should continue through lunchtime, then end from west to east during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will slowly rise, but we are only expecting highs to get barely above 32°. This may continue the threat of at least icy patches on area roads throughout the day.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Any freezing rain will have ended, but any moisture left on the roads will have the potential to freeze again. Lows will fall into the mid 20s.

FRIDAY: We should see partly cloudy skies with highs getting well above freezing in the 40s.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist