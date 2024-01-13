Winter Weather Advisory in effect tomorrow in advance of ice

25 WEATHER — The cold front escorting in some frigid air has already made its way into parts of Central Texas and will continue to sweep to the south through tonight. Morning lows tomorrow will be around 20°. It will be cold, but there won't be anything frozen falling from the sky just yet. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the whole area beginning Sunday at noon and will last through Monday morning.

The advisory is out because of the hazardous travel that will be brought about by sleet and freezing rain. A wintry mix, mainly of sleet, should begin to fall Sunday afternoon and will continue at a light pace through Sunday night and into Monday morning. For the Brazos Valley, this will be more freezing rain than sleet, since the depth of the sub-freezing air will be shallower. This is not something that is going to bring down branches or power lines, but it definitely will produce a crust of ice on the roads.

As such, travel will be problematic late on Sunday and through Monday. In addition to the ice, we'll have to deal with bitter temperatures for the next few days. Morning lows from Monday through Wednesday will be in the teens, and wind chills will probably be below zero on Tuesday morning. We will spend many consecutive hours below freezing, probably not returning to the mid-30s until Wednesday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather