Winter Weather Advisory from Waco north and west

25 WEATHER — Get ready for some wet and cold weather Thursday into Friday morning. This storm will pretty much throw the entire kitchen sink at our area. No matter where you live, roads will be wet, so make sure you slow down and bundle up!

Now for the details. If you live from Waco north and west, you will have the potential for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Temperatures will likely be in the 31-33° range for most of the day Thursday. Watch out for slick spots on bridges and overpasses and some side roads. We may see a better chance of snow Thursday night into early Friday morning as the system begins to wrap up. This is something the models are trending toward, so we will watch this over the next 24 hours. If some of the models are right, we could see 1-3 inches of snow before all is said and done Friday morning.

For the rest of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, you will likely see a cold rain Thursday into Friday morning. Up to an inch of rain is likely in most locations, but we could see some higher totals. It will be cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Folks in Bell county...things could shift a bit over the next 12-24 hours. Keep your guard up just in case colder temperatures venture farther south!

Things will wrap up by mid-morning Friday, but the clouds will remain. It will stay cold with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°. The weekend is looking a lot better with highs back in the 50s! We should see quite a bit of sunshine as well.