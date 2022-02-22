WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in Central Texas

25 WEATHER — Another winter event is upon us here in Central Texas! A cold front will continue to rapidly bring cold air into the area tonight. Freezing temperatures will set up from I-35, west by sunrise. Temperatures will hold steady or fall a couple of degrees Wednesday into Thursday. This will set the stage for some icy problems across parts of the area.

TONIGHT: It should stay dry out there for most of the night. Clouds will be on the increase as the cold air continues to pour into Central Texas. Temperatures will fall into the 30s in the morning with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Areas along and west of I-35 will have a chance for freezing drizzle and light freezing rain Wednesday morning. Patchy areas of ice are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. Anything that falls Wednesday afternoon should be light. The 32° line will likely roll all the way close to the Brazos Valley and the I-45 corridor.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Freezing rain chances will increase through the night as a disturbance passes over Central Texas. This is where we will likely start to see a little more icing on bridges and overpasses, as well as some surface streets. Temperatures will be below 30° along and west of I-35. It will be closer to freezing as you head east of I-35.

THURSDAY: The morning could be tricky with icing likely across at least the western half of Central Texas. Freezing rain will taper off as we head into the afternoon hours. Temperatures may rise just above freezing for most of the area as well, but we are talking 33-35°. Temperatures will fall again Thursday evening, so some icy spots could still be possible.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist