WINTER STORM WARNING INTO WEDNESDAY

25 WEATHER — Everything has been on the light side so far as expected. Patchy ice will continue to form this evening into the overnight hours.

TONIGHT: Areas of freezing drizzle will be possible from time to time. Freezing rain and sleet should become heavier by sunrise. Lows will be in the upper 20s to near 30°.

TUESDAY: Freezing rain and sleet are expected to come in waves. The first wave will be in the morning, the second late in the afternoon and evening. This is where icy roads should become more prevalent. Travel is highly discouraged. A heavier band will likely set up somewhere across the area. Where that happens, some power outages will be possible as ice accumulations increase.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY: Another round of freezing rain and sleet will be possible into Wednesday morning. Additional icing is likely. Hazardous travel will continue throughout the day. We may barely get to or just above freezing in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY: Rain and freezing rain chances will continue with temperatures near 32°. We should see things start to come to an end Thursday afternoon with temperatures getting above freezing.

We will continue to update the forecast as more model data becomes available. Please be prepared for a couple of icy days and plan accordingly!