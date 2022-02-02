WINTER STORM WARNING

CENTRAL TEXAS — Here we go Central Texas! Preparations for our winter storm should be completed this evening.

Rain is expected through midnight for most of Central Texas. Rain amounts around a half inch with locally higher totals are possible. We should see a changeover to freezing rain northwest of Waco between 9pm and midnight. Waco/Temple/Killeen from midnight to 3am, and down in the Brazos Valley by sunrise. 1/4 - 1/2" of ice is possible, with 1-2 inches of sleet and snow from I-35, west. Travel will be very dangerous as we head through Thursday with temperatures falling through the 20s. Wind chills will fall into the single digits and teens.

A few flurries are possible Thursday night into Friday morning. It will be very cold with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be around zero degrees Friday morning. Protect those Plants, Pipes, and Pets! We will likely stay mostly cloudy Friday, so highs will only make it into the low 30s.

Friday night will be cold again with more teens possible. We will rise above freezing Saturday with highs in the upper 30s. Balmy mid 40s are back by Sunday!

Please stay home and don't travel during this winter event Thursday!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist