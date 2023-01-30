Winter Storm impacts start today

CENTRAL TEXAS — A high-impact winter storm is set to move across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley over the next 3 days.

Temperatures have already fallen down into the 20s and the low 30s with temperatures near freezing along I-35.

Don't expect them to warm much through the day today as scattered freezing rain showers develop. Since these showers are falling into temperatures below freezing, we will see some ice start to develop across the area.

More widespread impacts will set up overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday as widespread freezing rain, some of which could be heavy and mix with sleet, will set up across Central Texas.

Temperatures will remain at or below freezing through the day on Tuesday.

Travel is highly discouraged beginning tonight, though even through the day today, don't get on the roads unless you have to.

When it's all said and done, it looks like 1/4 to 1/2 inches of ice accumulation will be possible across Central Texas.

This not only will cause issues on the road, but could cause issues with power as well. Have enough necessities should the power go out.

Temperatures will likely rise above freezing Thursday with highs in the upper 30s, and a warming trend will take us into the weekend with highs approaching the 50s.

Stay warm and stay safe!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather