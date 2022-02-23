Winter Storm Begins Today

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today brings the start of another Winter Storm in Central Texas. Wake-up temperatures will be near freezing to start your Wednesday, and will likely hover there or drop a few degrees through the day. With the wind, that will make it feel closer to the teens and 20s. So grab the coat as you're walking out the door. You'll need it all day.

Drizzle will likely form early in the morning and could stick around all day, though precipitation should be light, if it falls into sub-freezing temperatures, bridges and elevated surfaces could start to ice over. This will be more likely west of I-35 where temperatures have been below freezing overnight.

Cold air will continue to work southeast later today which will put the freezing line somewhere between Bryan and Waco. At the same time, another surge of moisture will work in overnight bringing the potential for moderate freezing rain. With much of Central Texas below freezing, this is when I expect issues to start on bridges, overpasses, and even lesser-traveled surface roads. Folks with a morning commute Thursday should monitor road conditions very carefully and watch for black ice on the roads.

Temperatures will slowly rise during the day Thursday, and by afternoon we could see readings warm back above freezing along I-35. This could allow for a brief switch-over to rain late in the afternoon before precipitation ends Thursday evening. As skies clear, that will allow the coldest air to set in as temperatures fall into the mid 20s.

Small rain chances hang around for Friday and Saturday, though temperatures should be above freezing. With the extra cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures will stay chilly in the low 40s. We could see things warm up as we head into the new week, with temperatures back into the 60s and 70s.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather