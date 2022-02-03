Winter Storm Bearing Down

CENTRAL TEXAS — Hopefully you got your preparations done yesterday because our winter storm we have been tracking is bearing down. Freezing rain and sleet look likely as we go through the morning into the middle of the day. Conditions will deteriorate through the morning as temperatures drop and roads continue to get icy. Travel is highly discouraged through the rest of the day.

As temperatures drop, rain will turn to all freezing rain and sleet across all of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley by midday. A change-over to snow will be possible west of I-35 during the middle of the day, total ice accumulations could reach up to 1/2 inch with snow accumulations of 1-2 inches possible west of I-35. Activity will taper off through the afternoon, but flurries and freezing drizzle will still be possible overnight. Temperatures will hover in the 20s all day, but fall into the teens overnight. This will threaten uncovered pipes. With the wind, wind chills will drop into the single digits and even below 0 in some spots. Limit time outside, if you have to be outside, dress in plenty of layers. Frostbite could set in as soon as 30 minutes to any exposed skin.

Temperatures will remain below freezing until the middle of the day on Saturday, that means icy roads will not see much melting Friday, so expect travel to have issues overnight through Friday and into the first part of the day on Saturday. A slow warm up will take us into next week melting the ice. Stay Warm!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather