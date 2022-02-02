Winter Storm Arrives Tonight

CENTRAL TEXAS — Grab the jacket and coat as you're heading out the door today. Big weather changes are coming as our next strong cold front works in. We'll start in the 50s for most of the day, but after lunch time that colder air will arrive. We will see temperatures fall behind the cold front into the 40s. With the wind, it will feel like it's in the 30s and rain showers will increase into the evening.

Later tonight is when we will have to keep a closer eye on the weather. Temperatures will continue to fall, eventually falling below freezing in our western counties late this evening. As that happens, the rain will transition into a mix of freezing rain and sleet causing roads to become icy. As temperatures continue to fall, that transition zone will move over the I-35 corridor during the pre-dawn hours. This means that roads will be icy for the Thursday morning commute. If you don't have to be out on the roads Thursday, stay off of them. a WINTER STORM WARNING goes into effect at midnight tonight and goes through the day on Thursday. Ice totals could reach to one quarter to one half inch of ice.

The other big impact will be temperatures. They will fall below freezing overnight and won't climb above freezing until Saturday afternoon. That will threaten pipes and infrastructure. Be sure to wrap pipes today before the cold air arrives. Combine those temperatures with the wind, and wind chills could reach the single digits and near 0° Thursday. If you have to be outside, be sure to dress in layers and limit time out, as frostbite could set in quickly.

Temperatures will slowly warm up into the weekend and could return into the 60s later on next week. Stay tuned to 25 Weather today for updates.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather