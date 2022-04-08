Windy Weekend Ahead

25 WEATHER — This weekend is looking nice, if you don't mind a little wind to go along with it. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will make it into the mid 80s. South winds will blow at 15-25mph Saturday afternoon and 20-30mph Sunday afternoon. Humidity values will start to go up Sunday as well.

The increased moisture will lead us to some scattered storm chances next week. The ingredients will be there for severe weather both Monday and Tuesday. How it all comes together...how strong the cap is...is still in question. Right now it appears that storms will be scattered, so some folks will get more rain than others. We will watch this potential closely as we head into next week.

Easter weekend's weather is clear as mud as this point. The models don't know how to handle energy coming out of the west, so some runs have rain chances, other runs are dry. We will just have to get closer to tell, but it does appear temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s Friday through Easter Sunday.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist