Windy weather Tuesday

25 WEATHER — Storm chances are sliding east of Central Texas tonight, so now it's time to focus on some windy weather. A cold front will increase winds tonight into Tuesday. During the day Tuesday, we may see gusts at or just over 30mph at times. It will be partly to mostly cloudy across the region as well, so highs should only make it into the upper 50s and low 60s across the area.

Our big travel day Wednesday should be sunny and less windy. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60° once again. This trend will continue into Thanksgiving Day with highs in the low 60s. There could be a few more clouds Thursday, but right now it looks dry in our part of Texas.

Friday and Saturday will be a bit warmer ahead of our next system. We should see highs in the mid 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday as our next cold front moves closer to the area. This will bring a chance for a few showers Sunday with cooler highs back in the 50s.