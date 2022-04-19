Windy Weather Through The Weekend

25 WEATHER — The wind is here to stay for awhile. Gusts up to or over 30mph will occur each day Wednesday through Saturday. At least it will be a warm wind with highs in the mid to upper 80s each day. Lows will be in the mid 60s tonight and near 70° into the weekend.

A few showers are possible tonight as a weak disturbance passes over the area. Anything that falls will be light, so most places will hardly notice anything.

Our best chance of rain over the next few days will arrive late Sunday into Monday. This activity will be associated with a cold front that will sweep through rather quickly. Right now it appears the severe threat is on the lower side, but we will continue to track this potential as we get closer. Highs will be in the mid 80s Sunday and back in the 70s Monday behind the front.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist