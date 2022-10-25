Windy Tuesday after Overnight Storms

CENTRAL TEXAS — Last night's storms brought some wind damage to parts of Central Texas, but thankfully things will calm down today. The morning will be quite blustery though as cooler and drier air blows in behind the system. Winds will gust up to 40mph in spots for the morning commute, so please have both hands on the wheel. The winds will begin to subside a bit this afternoon, with gusts falling to 25-30mph. Highs will get into the 70s with plenty of sunshine. Expect winds to die down tonight leading to a chilly morning with lows in the 40s.

We'll have a few nice days with a warm-up through Thursday. Our next storm system looks to arrive Thursday night into Friday bringing the potential for more storms. Widespread storms look likely overnight into the first part of the day on Friday. Some could be strong, but severe weather potential will be determined over the next few days.

Behind that storm system, a very fall-like and quiet weekend is in store with highs in the 60s and 70s. We may warm up to the 90s by the middle of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather