Windy tomorrow, isolated severe storms possible on Monday

25 WEATHER — Tonight won't be nearly as chilly as recent nights. We should have lows around 60°. After that, we're looking at a warm and windy Sunday. A Wind Advisory is in effect tomorrow for most of the region, with gusts possibly up to 45 mph. I expect highs to be in the mid-80s. The morning should be fairly sunny, with a few more clouds in the afternoon.

There could be a couple showers around on Monday morning, but that seems rather questionable. We also have highly questionable thunderstorm potential for Monday evening. We'll have plenty of ingredients for storms, but a very warm layer of air in the lower atmosphere will make it awfully hard for storms to develop.

It is possible that a storm or two could conquer that layer and develop over our far western counties, then slowly move east. If that happens, the storms would be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. It should be stressed, though, that we may not see a single storm at all. This is an isolated and conditional severe threat.

Tuesday will present another chance of storms, and right now it appears that the severe threat may be a little higher that day, but we'll need more data to get an accurate picture.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist