Windy today & more wind Friday: Matt Hines

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's been a windy Thursday, with peak gusts between 50 and 55 mph.

The wind will relax a bit tonight in the 10-20 mph range. Lows look cool in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Friday looks windy again, but not quite as bad as Thursday. Winds will still howl at 20-30 mph with gusts over 35 mph possible. Highs with plenty of sunshine will make it into the low to mid 70s. The wind is expected to relax Friday evening, just in time for Friday night football.

Halloween weekend looks nice with a lot less wind!

Highs Saturday will make it into the mid-70s and around 80 degrees Sunday.

Trick-or-treating? Well, it should be nice for you with temperatures falling through the 70s.

Next week will start off warm in the 80s Monday, but a strong cold front will likely lower us into the 60s for highs by the middle to end of next week.

Stay tuned!

Matt Hines

First Alert 25 Chief Meteorologist