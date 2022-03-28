Windy Through Mid-Week

25 WEATHER — Hold on to your hat weather will continue through Wednesday. This will also not help firefighting efforts with some of the area wildfires, but humidity levels will go up Tuesday. Tonight will bring increasing clouds with lows in the mid 60s. We should see more clouds Tuesday with warm highs in the lower 80.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will bring a chance of showers and storms to Central Texas. This will likely be in the form of a quick moving line early Wednesday morning from west to east. With the quick movement, rain totals will generally be less than an inch. There is also the chance for a few stronger storms with strong winds the main threat. This does not look like the event that rolled through last Monday, so the severe threat will be lower. We will clear out Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be gusty out of the west at 20-30mph.

The rest of the week looks pretty quiet with highs back in the 70s Thursday and Friday.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist