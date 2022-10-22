Windy Sunday, wet Monday

25 WEATHER — Tomorrow will be just as windy with breezes of 20 to 25 mph. We'll also have a few clouds passing through, but the rain will hold off until Monday. Our current forecast has rain entering the region Monday morning and continuing to march through during the afternoon. Some pockets of heavy rain and thunder will exist. The actual cold front will arrive sometime Monday night.

Any storms that form directly ahead of the front during Monday night will have the potential to produce some strong wind gusts, but not necessarily severe. Showers will linger into dawn on Tuesday but most of the day will be spent drying out. A half-inch to an inch of rain appears likely with this system, with perhaps a bit more in some spots. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low-70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, and then another chance of rain arrives on Friday.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist