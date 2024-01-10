Windy and warmer Wednesday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 60s this afternoon with southwest breezes holding on. We're tracking a cold front for Friday and an Arctic one next week.
THE BREAKDOWN:
- Southwest winds bring warmer than typical conditions this afternoon as highs climb into the upper 60s. Temperatures near 70 stay in place tomorrow as well
- A typical January cold front arrives Friday bringing blustery and chilly conditions. A few storms will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning.
- An ARCTIC front is set to arrive Sunday bringing plunging temperatures and will potentially keep temperatures below freezing for nearly 48 hours. Some wintry precipitation may accompany it Sunday into MLK Day.
There's a lot to talk about in the weather department today so let's start with what we know and that's the fact that today is going to be breezy! We'll see highs climb into the upper 60s thanks to southwest winds. Get outside and enjoy the atypical warmth for this time of year, but be sure to take your Cedar precautions... the pollen count will be full of it again today. Overnight, temperatures will turn chilly, but most avoid a freeze - the exception being low-lying areas northwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen.
Thursday will be a warm and muggier day with highs near 70 again. We'll see our next cold front approach overnight, with some showers and storms possible in the evening hours ahead of it. Some of these may linger into Friday morning. Friday morning will be chilly with 20-30mph winds and temperatures in the 40s. That could spell wind chills again in the 20s. During the day Friday, we will see highs only make it to the 50s.
Saturday is going to be a day that is "typical" for January. Highs in the 50s and some breezes, but overall, not a bad day. This is when you need to get outside and prep your home because....
AN ARCTIC BLAST ARRIVES SUNDAY
While the timing of our next front is still being worked out, there is a consistent signal that it could bring us some of the coldest air of the season. Here's what we know right now:
- A STRONG COLD FRONT LOOKS TO ARRIVE SOMETIME SUNDAY - Models are differing on the timing of the front, but either way it will be a sharp one. Most models have it plowing through in the morning (*MY FORECAST*) but some have it holding off until the afternoon, and some have it coming in late Saturday. Either way, it looks to be sharp with temperatures falling 20 degrees or so in a matter of hours. By evening, we will likely be below freezing with temperatures potentially falling in the 20s.
- A PROLONGED HARD FREEZE IS COMING - Once temperatures go below freezing, all indications are that they won't warm above the 32 mark for about 24-48 hours. It looks like all day Monday will be spent below freezing, so it really comes down to the timing of the cold air on Sunday. If it arrives earlier, we very well be below freezing for 48 hours or more, with temperatures finally warming above 32 Tuesday afternoon. In addition, wind chills may dip below zero Monday morning.
- MOISTURE IS A BIG QUESTION MARK - While earlier model runs indicated enough moisture for snow and ice, models are trending drier today. Obviously, it doesn't take a lot of ice to cause issues, so we will watch this closely, but for now - it doesn't look like a repeat of last year's ice storm or 2021.
WE WILL KEEP YOU POSTED - Count on our team of Weather Experts to keep you posted, we will provide continuous updates on air, online, and on social media.
The good news is we thaw out for the rest of next week.
Have a great Wednesday!
Meteorologist Josh Johns