Windy and warmer Wednesday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 60s this afternoon with southwest breezes holding on. We're tracking a cold front for Friday and an Arctic one next week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Southwest winds bring warmer than typical conditions this afternoon as highs climb into the upper 60s. Temperatures near 70 stay in place tomorrow as well

A typical January cold front arrives Friday bringing blustery and chilly conditions. A few storms will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning.

An ARCTIC front is set to arrive Sunday bringing plunging temperatures and will potentially keep temperatures below freezing for nearly 48 hours. Some wintry precipitation may accompany it Sunday into MLK Day.

There's a lot to talk about in the weather department today so let's start with what we know and that's the fact that today is going to be breezy! We'll see highs climb into the upper 60s thanks to southwest winds. Get outside and enjoy the atypical warmth for this time of year, but be sure to take your Cedar precautions... the pollen count will be full of it again today. Overnight, temperatures will turn chilly, but most avoid a freeze - the exception being low-lying areas northwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen.

Thursday will be a warm and muggier day with highs near 70 again. We'll see our next cold front approach overnight, with some showers and storms possible in the evening hours ahead of it. Some of these may linger into Friday morning. Friday morning will be chilly with 20-30mph winds and temperatures in the 40s. That could spell wind chills again in the 20s. During the day Friday, we will see highs only make it to the 50s.

Saturday is going to be a day that is "typical" for January. Highs in the 50s and some breezes, but overall, not a bad day. This is when you need to get outside and prep your home because....

AN ARCTIC BLAST ARRIVES SUNDAY

While the timing of our next front is still being worked out, there is a consistent signal that it could bring us some of the coldest air of the season. Here's what we know right now:

