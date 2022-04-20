Windy & warm Wednesday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Prepare for a windy and warm Wednesday here in Central Texas as low pressure continues to deepen to our northwest. That will continue to draw up Gulf moisture with south winds around 20-30 mph.

Gusts could reach 35 to 40 mph at times. We cant rule out a shower during the first part of the day, but things will likely stay dry. Highs will climb into the upper 80s later on this afternoon.

Expect a similar day to set up on Thursday with winds, warm air, and humidity. In fact, we'll be stuck in a similar pattern through Saturday.

Our next storm system arrives Sunday and Monday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible along a cold front that will work in. Some rain may linger behind, and we'll see temperatures fall into the 70s. Right now models are in disagreement on how much rain will fall, but some areas could see up to an inch. We'll hope for it because we really need the rainfall.

The rest of next week looks rather quiet.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

