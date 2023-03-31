Windy & warm Friday with isolated storms possible

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for a windy day here in Central Texas as a cold front moves through the area. Initially, temperatures will not cool off behind the front as west winds blow down the terrain pushing temperatures up into the mid to upper 80s.

A few storms may pop along the front, especially along and east of I-35. If anything can get going, the potential will be there for strong to severe storms. The biggest threats will be high winds and coin-sized hail. Any activity quickly clears out tonight.

As drier air works in overnight, temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s. We'll rebound into the upper 70s Saturday under sunny skies. With dry air in place it will be quite pleasant.

Sunday, humidity works back in as a warm front pivots across the area. This could lead to some storms in the afternoon, and some could be strong. At this point, widespread severe weather is not expected.

A big warm-up takes place to kick off next week with highs climbing into the 90s in spots. A stronger cold front will arrive mid-week ushering in cooler air and leading to multiple days of rain chances for the second half of the week.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather