Windy And Warm Friday Into The Weekend

25 WEATHER — It's back to above normal temperatures through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s Friday through Sunday. It will also be windy, especially Saturday and Sunday. Winds will likely gust over 30mph both afternoons, so it will feel more like May than October.

The models are starting to come together a bit more with our rain chances early next week. It appears Monday and Monday night will bring our best shot of showers and storms, but a few lingering showers could extend into Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s Monday, but we should fall into the 70s behind a cold front Tuesday.

70s and 80s will continue through the rest of next week as more sunshine returns!