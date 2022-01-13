Windy And Warm Friday/Elevated Fire Danger

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for some wind and high fire danger over the next 48 hours Central Texas! Tonight will be calm with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be mostly sunny Friday with winds ramping up into the 15-25mph range in the afternoon. These south winds will warm us up into the mid to upper 70s! Enjoy, because Saturday will be very different.

A cold front will sweep into the area early Saturday before sunrise. Highs for the day will be just after midnight in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and stay there through the day Saturday. The bigger story is the wind! We should see sustained winds of 25-35mph with gusts of 40-50mph throughout the day. This will lead to a high fire danger, especially along and west of I-35 where humidity levels will be lower. The wind should die down Saturday night with lows in the 20s. Sunday looks better with less wind and highs in the low to mid 50s.

MLK Monday should be even warmer with highs in the mid 60s. It will continue to warm next week until the next cold front arrives late Wednesday.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist