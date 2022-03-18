Windy & cooler Friday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following yesterday's windy day, we're in for another one here in Central Texas. Winds will continue to blow out of the northwest behind our cold front. Winds will blow around 15-25mph through the day with gusts reaching close to 30mph, particularly during the first half of the day. That will continue to bring in smoke from fires to our northwest which means that anyone with sensitive respiratory systems may want to take a mask with them today and also limit time outside.

Winds will relax later on tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s and the 40s overnight. South winds return Saturday into Sunday bringing back temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. That will also fuel the potential for strong to severe storms with our next system that arrives Monday. All types of severe weather hazards are possible, so it will be a day we have to keep a close eye on. We'll adjust the forecast and keep you advised.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather