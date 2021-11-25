Windy And Cool Thanksgiving

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Thanksgiving!

We started off with some showers and storms early on our Thanksgiving morning as a cold front entered Central Texas. As our morning continues, we will slowly warm up to the upper 50s and low 60s but we are in for a windy afternoon. A wind advisory is in place throughout Central Texas until 4 pm, and we could see gusts up to 40 mph!

But, as we head into the evening, calmer winds are expected with temps still in the 50s just in time for some turkey! Thursday night into Friday morning looks dry with lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be cool but dry. Highs will make it into the upper 50s.

The weekend might bring some wet weather once again. Most models are now wetter Saturday afternoon and evening. If this holds true, it will be wet and chilly with highs in the 50s. Sunday will clear out with highs in the mid 60s.

Have a Happy Thanksgiving!

Bayne Froney

First Alert 25 Weather