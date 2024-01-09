Windy and chilly Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Northwest winds continue through the day today at 20-30mph with gusts nearing 35mph. Highs will only climb into the mid 50s but feel like the 40s all day today.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Wind Advisory continues today - winds will be out of the north at 20-30 gusting above 35mph at times.

Cedar pollen counts remain high through the work week.

Another cold front brings rain chances Friday

Potential for winter blast with very cold temperatures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The winds have been blowing since yesterday and that hasn't changed this morning as northwest gusts are still around. Temperatures will start in the mid 30s, but the wind will make it feel more like the mid 20s to kick off your Tuesday. We'll see highs climb into the mid 50s this afternoon. North winds will make it feel like the mid 40s for most of the day. Overnight, winds will relax allowing temperatures to fall into the low 30s and upper 20s. Wrap the outdoor spickets and bring in pets and plants with a freeze possible.

We'll see things briefly warm up before Friday. Highs will reach close to the 70s on Thursday.

Our next storm system arrives Friday with the potential for a few showers in the morning. Westerly winds take over in the afternoon keeping the Cedar pollen high.

It will stay cool into the weekend but then a strong cold front arrives Sunday into Monday. Expect temperatures to fall during the day Sunday starting in the 40s and falling through the day. We should be in the 20s before Monday morning, and will likely stay below freezing all day on Monday. The coldest air will settle in Monday night into Tuesday as we could fall into the teens! Some models have moisture around as well, but it's too early right now to tell if ice will be an issue. We will monitor the forecast and adjust over the next few days. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather