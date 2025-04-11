Winds ramp up over the weekend

25 WEATHER — We're going on five straight days of nothing but sunshine, and we might continue that streak tomorrow. If anything, we might see just a couple clouds. Sunday should be the same story. Temperatures will be in the low-80s to mid-80s tomorrow, followed by numbers close to 90° for Sunday. Sunday should also be quite breezy with a 25 mph wind from the south. Monday will also be quite warm but a dry cold front will come through sometime that afternoon.

The front should be enough to get our temperatures down into the 70s for Tuesday but that will only last for one day. The week ahead looks to be partly cloudy with temperatures staying above average for April. We're still waiting for a good chance of rain. Our next opportunity of storms may not come by until around Easter Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s during that time.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather