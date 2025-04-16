Winds pick up Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — South winds will increase today as our next storm system deepens. Highs will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Storm chances arrive for the weekend, including during Easter Sunday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Winds increase today with gusts to 25-30mph possible.

Warm and muggy air moves in for the rest of the week.

Storm chances Easter weekend with the best chances Saturday.

Good morning! We're waking up to a cloudier morning with lows in the mid 60s. Clouds will be around for a while, though some pockets of sunshine may develop later on today. Highs will climb into the mid 80s with gusty winds out of the south at 15-20mph. Some gusts may near 25 to 30mph later today. South winds will continue to bring in warm and muggy air through the rest of the work week. That will prime our atmosphere to get showers and storms later this weekend as a storm system moves through.

Our storm system is picking up speed, which will have an effect on shower and storm timing. Our first chance for showers and storms will arrive Friday night as storms may blow up over West Texas and work in during the evening and overnight hours. Our best chance for storms looks to be Saturday as scattered showers and storms are expected to form. Some of these could be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail the main threats. Another round is possible overnight into Easter Sunday morning. This may impact those of you with sunrise services, but it looks like a lot of the activity will clear out by the afternoon with drier conditions working in, just in time for Easter Egg hunts.

Next week is looking more unsettled with multiple storm chances each day as we enter a more Spring-like pattern. We will have to watch for a severe threat with that too. Stay tuned!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather