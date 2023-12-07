Winds pick up today with climbing temperatures

25 WEATHER — It is not as chilly this morning but an extra layer may be a good idea. While winds are light for now, the winds will pick up to 15-20 mph through the afternoon from the south. A mix of sun and clouds is expected as temperatures rise into the upper-60s and low-70s. Tomorrow will be just as windy, and though we may not see as much sunshine, the temperatures will be very pleasant with highs in the upper-70s.

Our next cold front is still due through sometime Saturday morning. As it moves across the region, it may bring some showers to our eastern counties and perhaps even a thunderstorm or two. Any rain will come to an end that afternoon with breezy northwest winds. Cold mornings in the 30s will be back for Sunday through Tuesday. There are some signs that rain could make a return for the end of next week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather