Winds pick up again Thursday leading to Very High fire danger in spots

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 70s this afternoon with south breezes at 15-25mph. A very high fire danger will exist west of I-35. Expect warmer temperatures Friday in the 80s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Chilly start to the day with lows in the 30s.

South breezes pick back up today around 15-25mph. Gusts could near 30 at times.

Very high fire danger west of I-35.

Temperature swing for the weekend.

Good morning! The winds are finally calm across Central Texas, allowing for temperatures to fall into the 30s. South winds will return this afternoon though pushing our temperatures into the low 70s. That will lead to a very high fire danger west of I-35 today.

Tomorrow, the winds shift west, pushing temperatures into the low to mid 80s. This is ahead of a cold front that arrives Saturday. It won't be a strong one, so it will stall between Waco and the Brazos Valley. Behind the front, highs will stay in the 50s and 60s, but in the Brazos Valley they will be in the 70s. Clouds and a few showers will be around too.

A warm-up takes us into next week with highs in the 70s and 80s and the passing storm systems keep the winds stirred up!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather