Winds Pick Back Up Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Prepare for the wind to return later on today! We'll start a stretch of windy days that takes us through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Things should stay dry today, but the humidity will be on the increase with a more humid night on the way tonight. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s area wide.

A storm system will pull into the Rockies tomorrow, but most of the energy will pass to our north and west. Nevertheless, an isolated storm will be possible in the afternoon and evening both Wednesday and Thursday, and anything that forms could turn strong. A cap of warm air in the atmosphere will likely hold though, keeping Central Texas on the quiet side of things.

South winds crank up even more heading into the weekend as another storm system gets closer to Central Texas. Highs climb into the mid 80s for the rest of the week into the weekend. Our next chance of storms arrives Sunday into Monday along with a cold front that will cool us off to start next week. We'll have to monitor for the chance for strong to severe storms with this. Models are having trouble catching on to the energy in the atmosphere, so i t doesn't look impressive right now but that could change. Stay tuned.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather