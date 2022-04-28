Winds increase Thursday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Hopefully you got outside and enjoyed the slightly lower humidity over the past few days. Gulf moisture is working back in today with south winds bringing up the humidity. We'll see morning clouds give way to some afternoon sunshine as highs climb into the mid to upper 80s. South winds will be blowing around 15-25 mph with some gusts to 30 possible.

Prepare for a similar set up on Friday with highs getting into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We're keeping a close eye on this weekend for rain and thunderstorm chances. A cold front will near us, but likely won't push all the way through. As a result, we'll see the potential for isolated to scattered storms Saturday through Monday. While they won't be widespread, we'll have to monitor anything that forms. The energy will be there for things to turn severe.

Heading into next week, an unsettled pattern looks to bring isolated storm chances pretty much each day as highs climb into the low 90s.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather