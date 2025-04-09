Windier for Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon under sunny skies. Winds will be a little stronger out of the south at 15-25mph with gusts to 60. A weak cold front arrives Thursday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Sunny skies continue

Wind increases Wednesday

weak cold front Thursday

Dry through the weekend

Good morning! We aren't waking up as cold this morning with lows in the mid 50s. We'll see temperatures climb quickly today with south winds turning gusty. That should push highs to the mid 80s. West of I-35, the winds will have a southwesterly component to them which will push temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s and also lead to a high fire danger.

A weak cold front arrives tomorrow, bringing in drier air which will push temperatures into the upper 80s. We'll see lows in the 40s Friday morning with highs climbing into the low 70s. The frontal passage will lead to a ease in the winds both Thursday and Friday, but they'll pick back up for the weekend bringing back 80s. Next week may bring some small storm chances, but for now, rain prospects look rather slim.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather