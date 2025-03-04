Wind slowly dying down tonight

25 WEATHER — What a Tuesday! We started off with a few severe storms this morning and transitioned to strong winds in the afternoon. To make matters worse, we saw a decent dust storm across the region. All that will slowly quiet down tonight, but winds will stay in the 10-20mph range. Temperatures will fall into the 40s in the morning, so wind chills are expected to be back in the 30s. We should warm up a little Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday and Friday will continue with a warming trend. Highs should be around 70° Thursday and 80° Friday. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy both days.

The weekend will bring another storm system, but this one will not be as strong. A few showers and storms are possible Saturday as a cold front works into the region Saturday afternoon. There could be quite a temperature contrast from north (60s) to south (70s). We should clear out Sunday, but it looks cooler behind the front. Highs will fall back into the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies Sunday afternoon.