Wind Picks Back Up Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We saw a nice break from the wind yesterday, hopefully you got outside and enjoyed it because the south breezes are going to kick back up today. That will bring back some warmer temperatures as highs climb back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Unfortunately, as those winds kick up, areas west of I-35 will face an elevated fire danger. We need to be vigilant not to do anything that could cause sparks.

A small chance of rain arrives overnight into Saturday morning with some light showers possible. Don't hold your breath, because many will miss out. Thanks to the system passing over though, winds will be lighter for Saturday out of the north and east around 5-10mph.

South winds crank back up Sunday bringing back Gulf moisture and pushing temperatures into the low to mid 80s. That will eventually set us up for some storm chances Monday and Tuesday. Behind that, a cold front works in bringing drier air and a cool-down for the middle of next week.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather