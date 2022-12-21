WIND CHILL WARNING/HARD FREEZE WARNING

25 WEATHER — The arctic front is on the move and will arrive Thursday morning here in Central Texas! Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. It should warm slightly before 9-10am Thursday into the mid to upper 40s.

The arctic front will blast into Central Texas around 8am across the northwestern counties, be in the Waco/Temple/Killeen areas around 9-10am, and push through the Brazos Valley before lunchtime. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s ahead of the front will rapidly fall into the 20s with a strong north wind of 25-35mph with gusts up to 45mph likely. Wind chills should be in the teens and single digits Thursday afternoon and evening. A few snow flurries are possible behind the front, but nothing significant is expected.

Thursday night into Friday morning will be the coldest. Lows will drop into the 9-15 degree range across Central Texas. Wind chills will be in the 0 to -10° range. We will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills will still be in the teens and single digits throughout the day.

Christmas weekend will moderate a bit, but it will still be cold. Lows will be in the upper teens Saturday and low 20s Sunday morning. Highs will stay in the 30s Saturday, but we should see the low 40s Christmas afternoon.

Make sure you stay bundled up if you have to be outside, especially Thursday and Friday. If you are headed to the Baylor game Thursday night in Fort Worth, cover all exposed skin to prevent frostbite. Wind chills during the game will drop below zero.